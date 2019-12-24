Beachy, Marvin James 78, husband of Dorothy Yoder Beachy, of Elizabethtown. December 22, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Benard, Mary Ann 87, formerly of Lancaster. December 21, 2019. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Blantz, Joe H. 66, husband of Claudine (Bolduc) Blantz, of Ephrata. December 23, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Flowers, Jacob L. 71, of Columbia. December 20, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home Inc., 717-653-5441

Harbold, Craig Eugene 61, husband of Cynthia (Reich) Harbold, of Ephrata. December 22, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Haws, Todd M. 53, husband of Mary Alice (Shirker) Haws, of Ephrata. December 22, 2019. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Jones, Gordon 86, of Washington Boro. December 22, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Lines, Marian E. 87, of Lancaster. December 18, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Lombardo, Marian L. 91, formerly of Washington Boro. December 20, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Long, Robert Z. 63, of Christiana. December 23, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Malles, Yvonne I. 58, wife of Andy Malles, of Mountville. December 19, 2019. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Miller, Katherine Lea 26, fiancée of Anil Prakash, of Manhattan. December 19, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Rineer, Pamela K. 67, of Lancaster. December 20, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Robb, George D., II Husband of Doris (Krumrine) Robb, of Lancaster. December 19, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Shonk, Madison Elizabeth Infant daughter of Timothy and Nicole Martin Shonk, of Lancaster. December 17, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097

Shreiner, Dorothy Mae 101, of Quarryville. December 22, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Weaver, Paul M. 85, formerly of Manheim. December 21, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Wertz, Doris L. 90, of Columbia. December 21, 2019. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Willard, Lillian M. 91, formerly of Gap. December 21, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 616-593-5967

Yoder, Sylvia B. 31, wife of John E. Yoder, of 541 Allens Lake Road, Dillwyn, VA. December 21, 2019. McMillian Funeral Home, 434-292-4343

