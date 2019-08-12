Angelini, Renaldo A., Sr. 89, of Lancaster. August 10, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Beiler, Amos E. 73, husband of Rachel Lapp Beiler, of 35 Salem Road, Kirkwood. August 11, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Burkholder, Ray D. 87, formerly of Lititz. July 30, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Coughlin, Sharla M. 70, of Marietta. August 8, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Duffey, Helen G. 91, of St. Anne's Retirement Community. August 8, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Efthymiades, Mary Vekios 74, wife of Christopher Efthymiades. August 10, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gainer, Dorothy M. 81, wife of Glenn E. Gainer, of Holtwood. August 9, 2019. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Higgs, William A. 94, of Homestead Village. August 11, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hill, Johnette L. 60, of Lancaster. August 11, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Marietta, Mary G. 90, of Rigby Road, Peach Bottom. August 10, 2019. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Martin, Zelma R. 93, of Lancaster. August 8, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Ortiz, Petra Rojas 88, of Lancaster. August 9, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Starr, Mary Jane 86, wife of Chester Blaine Starr, of Lancaster. August 10, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Yohe, Benjamin R. 89, of Columbia. August 8, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370