Armold, Shawn Ralph 44, of Lancaster. July 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Bauman, Violet E. 85, of Lancaster. July 30, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Habecker, Terry L. 72, husband of Patricia Ruhl Habecker, of Manheim. July 30, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Martin, Samuel M. Stillborn son of Jeremy H. and Mabel H. (Martin) Martin, of New Holland. July 29, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Moore, Donald E. 83, husband of Ruth (Herr) Moore, of Quarryville. July 30, 2019. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Redcay, Michelle 45, of Lititz. July 24, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Simmerok, Esther V. 94, of Narvon. July 30, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Summers, Donald L. 72, husband of Doris (Koser) Summers. July 30, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Whitfield, Anthony C. 29, of Willow Street. July 28, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298