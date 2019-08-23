Anderson, Helen R. 93, of Lancaster. August 20, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Barto, Angela Snow (Dirks) 44, wife of Chad E. Barto, of Lititz. August 21, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
King, Henry L. 6 months, son of Benuel E. and Malinda S. Lantz King, of Lititz. August 22, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Rodgers, Glenn Harold Sr. 84, husband of Judith Miller Rodgers, of Cornwall. August 20, 2019. Kreamer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-867-4811
Scheid, Alex Karl Infant child of Cassie N. Griffith and Andrew T. Scheid, of Lancaster. August 11, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266
Seiler, Dean B. Husband of Millicent. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266
Torres, Ana E. 80, of Lancaster. August 17, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
White, Lois E. 71, of Ephrata. August 20, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wingler, Harvey 78, husband of Linda L. Alexander Wingler, of Holtwood. August 20, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272