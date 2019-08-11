Africa, James Henry 55, of Lancaster. July 1, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Besecker, Joseph A. 85, husband of Helen (Lynne) Besecker, of Lancaster. August 4, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Buckius Michelle Theresa 36, wife of C. Heather Brent. August 5, 2019. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 717-714-6033
Camarota, Elizabeth Ann Infant daughter of Francis A. and Tiffanie M. (Trask) Camarota, of Lititz. August 7, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Capp, William C. 79, of Elizabethtown. August 8, 2019. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341
Choi, Oong Of Worcester, MA. Chiampa Funeral Home, 508-842-3700
Draude, Kenneth D., Sr. 92, of Lancaster. June 5, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Eckman, Barbara J. 55, of Lancaster. August 1, 2019
Eckman, Cynthia Ann (Duck) 62, of Marietta. August 9, 2019. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Greenwald, Raymond August 96, of Sahuarita, AZ. August 6, 2019.
Hackman, Warren M. 61, husband of Wendy Melissa (Castillo) Hackman, of Akron. August 9, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hagel-Davidson, Lisa Kim 83, of Garden Spot Village. August 9, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Harting, Christine R. 65, wife of David W. Harting Jr., of Brownstown. August 8, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hawthorne, Patricia A. 85, of Lancaster. August 8, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Henderson, Jane Louise 77, wife of Edgar Thomas Henderson, of Warwick. August 7, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hill, Frances Elizabeth (Burroughs) 79, of Ephrata. August 8, 2019. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Howard, Florine Arnold 86. August 9, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Keller, David R. 69, husband of Carol Reczkowski, of Lancaster. August 3, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kline, Paul B. 91, of Brunnerville. August 8, 2019. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Klopp, Laverne Faye 70. February 24, 2019.
Kreitz, Beatrice Mae Rudy Of Millersville. August 3, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lucas, Normalee 88, of Mount Joy. August 10, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Harliene 86, of West Monroe, LA. July 20, 2019. Griffin Funeral Home, 318-396-3191
McCauley, Donna L. 83, of Lancaster. August 4, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mentzger, F. Jane August 7, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Michetti, Anthony J. 78, husband of Ruth Ann Tighe Michetti, of New Holland. August 8, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Myers, Dorothy Marie August 7 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Newport, Michael Anthony 59, husband of Deborah Bauer Newport, of River Road, Holtwood. August 8, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Sanchez, Ildefonso 71, husband of Maria Sanchez, of Tampa, FL. July 16, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Smith, Michael C., Sr. 75, husband of MaryAnn (Beamesderfer) Smith, of Lancaster. August 8, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Weber, Phyllis Joan (Ash) 86, of Ephrata. August 10, 2019. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181