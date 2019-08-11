Africa, James Henry 55, of Lancaster. July 1, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Besecker, Joseph A. 85, husband of Helen (Lynne) Besecker, of Lancaster. August 4, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Buckius Michelle Theresa 36, wife of C. Heather Brent. August 5, 2019. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 717-714-6033

Camarota, Elizabeth Ann Infant daughter of Francis A. and Tiffanie M. (Trask) Camarota, of Lititz. August 7, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Capp, William C. 79, of Elizabethtown. August 8, 2019. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341

Choi, Oong Of Worcester, MA. Chiampa Funeral Home, 508-842-3700

Draude, Kenneth D., Sr. 92, of Lancaster. June 5, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298

Eckman, Barbara J. 55, of Lancaster. August 1, 2019

Eckman, Cynthia Ann (Duck) 62, of Marietta. August 9, 2019. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614

Greenwald, Raymond August 96, of Sahuarita, AZ. August 6, 2019.

Hackman, Warren M. 61, husband of Wendy Melissa (Castillo) Hackman, of Akron. August 9, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Hagel-Davidson, Lisa Kim 83, of Garden Spot Village. August 9, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Harting, Christine R. 65, wife of David W. Harting Jr., of Brownstown. August 8, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Hawthorne, Patricia A. 85, of Lancaster. August 8, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Henderson, Jane Louise 77, wife of Edgar Thomas Henderson, of Warwick. August 7, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hill, Frances Elizabeth (Burroughs) 79, of Ephrata. August 8, 2019. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

Howard, Florine Arnold 86. August 9, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Keller, David R. 69, husband of Carol Reczkowski, of Lancaster. August 3, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kline, Paul B. 91, of Brunnerville. August 8, 2019. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Klopp, Laverne Faye 70. February 24, 2019.

Kreitz, Beatrice Mae Rudy Of Millersville. August 3, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Lucas, Normalee 88, of Mount Joy. August 10, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Martin, Harliene 86, of West Monroe, LA. July 20, 2019. Griffin Funeral Home, 318-396-3191

McCauley, Donna L. 83, of Lancaster. August 4, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Mentzger, F. Jane August 7, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Michetti, Anthony J. 78, husband of Ruth Ann Tighe Michetti, of New Holland. August 8, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Myers, Dorothy Marie August 7 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Newport, Michael Anthony 59, husband of Deborah Bauer Newport, of River Road, Holtwood. August 8, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Sanchez, Ildefonso 71, husband of Maria Sanchez, of Tampa, FL. July 16, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298

Smith, Michael C., Sr. 75, husband of MaryAnn (Beamesderfer) Smith, of Lancaster. August 8, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Weber, Phyllis Joan (Ash) 86, of Ephrata. August 10, 2019. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

