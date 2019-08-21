Appel, Grace M. 73, wife of Leon G. Appel, of Willow Street. August 19, 2019. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717- 872-1779
Appley, Mary A. 105, of Elizabethtown. April 3, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Binkley, Julia F. 94. August 18, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Blackston, Cleo V. 64, of Millersville. August 17, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Carey, Barbara Ann Unruh 78, wife of William F. Carey, of New Holland. August 18, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Emert, David L. 63, companion of Rhonda Odenwalt, of Columbia. August 20, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Ginder, Paul A. Sr. 68, husband of Sherie L. (Higgins) Ginder, of Elizabethtown. August 20, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Groff, Charles F. Jr. 83, of New Providence. August 19, 2019. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Gutshall, Gertrude J. 85, wife of Leroy Gutshall, of Elizabethtown. August 18, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Heisey, Ricky L. 73, of Elizabethtown. August 19, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Kershner, Florence D. 91, of Lititz. August 18, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Landis, Larry 66, husband of Mayre Lowry Landis, of Lititz. August 17, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
McComsey, Doris R. 88, of Mountville. August 16, 2019. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Redcay, Ruth M. Of Berks County. August 18, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Reuter, Dolores L. 91, of Lititz. August 19, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Troutman, Melissa A. 51, wife of Joel E. Troutman, of Mountville. August 18, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Waters, Pauline R. 94, formerly of Mount Joy. August 17, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371