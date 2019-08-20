Arocho-Capetillo, Nehemias 86, of Lancaster. August 17, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Bouder, Michael 64, of Lancaster. August 18, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Dishong, Geraldine W. 90, wife of Ray H. Dishong, of Lebanon. August 16, 2019. Cremation Services of PA, 717-392-3900
Gantz, Clayton H. Sr. 90, of Conestoga. August 17, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hackman, Dorothy M. 85, of Camp Hill. August 17, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Handel, Frank C. 59, of Nottingham. August 19, 2019. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hatfield, LaTayna 65, wife of Adrian J. Hatfield, of Lancaster. August 17, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hawkins, Jeffrey Lee 60, husband of Susan (Trout) Hawkins, of Lititz. August 15, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Herr, Miles W. 85, of Lancaster. August 18, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hutchison, David H. 81, of Lancaster. August 17, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ritchie, Robert G. Sr. 66, of Londonderry Township. August 19, 2019. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341
Ruiz, Georgina 84, of Mountville. August 18, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661