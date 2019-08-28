Acobe-Santos, Jose Gabriel 41, of Lancaster. August 22, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Beisel, Harold W. 98, of Garden Spot Village. August 26, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Beveloque, Mildred 102, of Manheim. August 26, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Bleacher, Grant F. 91, husband of Helen A. (Rhineer) Bleacher, of Elizabethtown. August 26, 2019. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380

Bourne, Jean Ann Hanson Of Columbia. August 25, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Habecker, Douglas A. Sr. 69, husband of Caroline M. Habecker, of Providence Township. August 26, 2019. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Hevener, Dorothy Louise (Painter) 72, wife of Douglas C. Hevener. August 26, 2019. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 717-714-6033

Hofmann, Mildred D. 96, of Lancaster. August 27, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Jackson, Ellen Marie 58, of Lancaster. August 25, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Jones, Stuart B. 97, of Lancaster. August 26, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Long, Harold W. 68, husband of Dorothy L. (Weidman) Long, of Ephrata. August 24, 2019. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

McGlashon, Michael Stuart 61, husband of Tammy L. (Sauder) McGlashon, of Denver. August 25, 2019

Parsons, James C. 74, of Reinholds. August 25, 2019. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Whittemore, James E., Sr. 82, of Manheim. August 27, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

