Aston, Brian K. 51, husband of Shirl L. Gesford Aston, of Columbia. August 28, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Burkholder, Adam G. 75, of Newmanstown. August 25, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Chapman, George, Jr. Of Lancaster. August 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Feirick, Larry L. 85. August 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Foraker, Bonnie M. (Bowers) 60, formerly of Marietta. August 29, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Frey, John K. 89, formerly of Maytown. August 27, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Groff, Joan Doris 90, of Lancaster. August 28, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Rice, Frank D. 71, husband of Rebecca (Carr) Rice, of Akron. August 29, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Rohrer, J. Lloyd 94, of Manheim. August 25, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, 717-626-2464
Ruth, Larry D. 79, husband of Marilyn (Lintner) Ruth, of Manheim. August 28, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Traum, Joseph C. 76, of Kirkwood. August 27, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Wettig, Charles A. 97, husband of Lois (Myers), of Lancaster. August 29, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Wingenroth, Eric Ray, Sr. 64, husband of Michelle Howe, of Lancaster. August 27, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300