Blew, William T. 91, husband of Arlene A. (Kasper) Blew, of Elizabethtown. August 26, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Bloom, Thomas D. 68, of Lancaster. August 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bollinger, Della K. 92, of Lititz. August 27, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Cronin, George William Jr. 89, husband of Pauline Milligan Cronin, of St. Anne’s Retirement Community, Lancaster. August 23, 2023. Rohland Funeral Home, 717-272-6673
Frey, Bonnie 85, of Elizabethtown. August 26, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Harnish, Abram K. 80, husband of Sue (Dagen) Harnish, of Millersville. August 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hershey, Gladys 81, wife of John Hershey, of Elizabethtown. August 28, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Jutzi, Jacob A. 83, husband of Dorothy, of Lancaster. August 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Meyer, Pamela 70, wife of Frederick Heagy, of Myerstown. August 25, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Weaver, Sara A. 103, of Elizabethtown. August 28, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Younger, Patricia Ann 85, wife of Charles H. Younger, of Lancaster. August 28, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300