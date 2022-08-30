Anderson, Essie M. 93, of Lititz. August 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bedoya, Luis Carlos 70, husband of Maria Rosalba (Zuleta) Bedoya, of Ephrata. August 29, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Brandt, Donna Mae 81, of Ephrata. August 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Ebersole, Norman David 85, husband of Janet Ann (Wiker) Ebersole, of Washington C.H., Ohio. August 27, 2022. Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 301-791-7759
Fasnacht, Tony 66, husband of Audrey Fasnacht, of Ephrata. August 28, 2022. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Hagmann, Estella M. (Fry) 93, of Gordonville. August 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Markley, Randall T. 79, husband of Katie K. (Shank) Markley, of Elizabethtown. August 28, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Privitera, Samuel 84, husband of Martha Privitera, of Lancaster. August 28, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Probst, Jean E. Antes 58, wife of Harold S. Probst, Jr., of Quarryville. August 28, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Reedy, Leslie A. 72, of Leola. August 22, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Winters, Rosemary 93, of Lancaster. August 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661