Groff, Violetta E. 99, of Lititz. August 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Martin, Lucille H. 3, daughter of Christopher and Lucy (Hoover) Martin, of Clay. August 26, 2022.

Martin, Shirley A. 81, of Brethren Village. August 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Reese, Ruth L. 94, of Leola. August 26, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Spade, Harry A. Sr. 75, of Paradise. August 26, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Sweikert, Mary E. 77, of Leola. August 26, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Weiler, J. Mervin 90, husband of Edith V. (Martin) Weiler, of Morgantown. August 27, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

