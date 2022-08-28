Aukamp, Merle M. 93, of Quarryville. July 16, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Born, Donald Mylin Of Lancaster. July 30, 1950. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Borrero, Gladys Rosa 76, of Lancaster. August 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Brinser, Nancy Darlene Wife of Earl Hershey Brinser, Jr., of Elizabethtown. August 13, 2022.

Clayton, William E. 74, husband of Bonnie (Martin) Clayton, of Ephrata. August 19, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Dommel, Betty Jane 87, of Lancaster. August 26, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Feirick, William E. 96, husband of Lillian E. Naugle Feirick, of Ephrata. August 20, 2022. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181

Finck, Barry J. 73, of Middletown. August 23, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Gerhart, Ivan Jay 87, husband of Helen Gerhart, of Corpus Christi, TX. August 19, 2022.

Gutshall, Kathryn E. 92, of Bainbridge. August 24, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Hutzel, Ruth 82, of Elizabethtown. August 10, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Keener, Margaret Anne August 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kemmerer, Gerald E. 90, husband of Patricia A. (Remaly) Kemmerer, of Elizabethtown. August 25, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, 717-653-4371

Kohl, Janice M. 80, companion of Jeanne A. Brewer, of Lancaster. August 24, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Kohler, Mary Ann (Huepenbecker) 60, wife of Frederick John Kohler, of Lancaster. August 27, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Martin, Lucille H. 3, daughter of Christopher and Lucy (Hoover) Martin, of Clay. August 26, 2022.

Meiskey, Geraldine L. (Draude) 91, wife of Jay H. Meiskey, Jr., of Lancaster. August 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Mercaldo, Florence Mae 84, of Willow Street. August 24, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Miller, Gary Stephen 80, husband of Patricia Ann Fiscus Miller. August 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ream, Helen M. 93, of Lancaster. August 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Reitz, Miriam E. 97, of Landis Homes. August 27, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Richardson, Suzanne 81, wife of C. Frank Richardson, of Christiana. August 26, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Rohrer, J. Lloyd 94, of Manheim. August 25, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, 717-626-2464

Rothwein, Joseph P. 84, husband of Mary Margaret Quirin Rothwein, of Gordonville. August 23, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Sands, William E. 87, husband of Reba A. Gibble Sands, of Mountville. August 25, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Shearer, John R. 100, of Landisville. August 26, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Strauss, Thomas E. Jr. 77, husband of Linda Wenger Strauss. August 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Taylor, Ruel L. 72, husband of Kathy (Reitz) Sheraw-Taylor, of Manheim Twp. August 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Tok, Heak 97, of Lancaster. August 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Walker, Michael F. 68, of Stevens, husband of Frances A. (Tripodi) Walker. August 21, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc. 717-336-4909

Weitzel, Susan E. 71, wife of R. Michael Weitzel, of Denver. August 22, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Yates, Robert S. Husband of Christine Yates. August 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Zeplin, Phyllis M. 83, wife of Wally Zeplin, of West Hempfield Township. August 23, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

