Appenzeller, Joseph 72, husband of Patricia, of Ephrata. August 23, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Baird, Richard Newman Of Lancaster. August 15, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Blackwell, H. Hyman 70, husband of Lori Wiechers-Blackwell, of Lancaster. August 23, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Bornstein, Charles 83, husband of Elaine. August 14, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Breidenstine, Glenn S. 89, husband of Patricia Buckwalter Breidenstine, formerly of Lancaster and Ephrata. May 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brubaker, Joan P. 85, wife of Carl M. Brubaker, of Lititz. August 24, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Christman, Sylvia E. 78, wife of William R. Christman, of Lititz. August 23, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Craver, Elizabeth Hunsberger 93. August 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ebersole, Edwin Forrest 103, of Elizabethtown. August 21, 2023. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Eckman, Chester Ella Wiley Jr. 83, husband of Carol L. McKinley Eckman, of Budview Drive, Willow Street. August 25, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Emenheiser, Richard B. 68, husband of Phyllis (Heisey) Emenheiser, of Mount Joy. August 22, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
English, Barbara Ann 85, wife of Allen G English, of Lititz. August 16, 2023. Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc., 717-545-3774
Ford, Harold G., Jr. 80, husband of Joanne Beckwold Ford, of Landisville. August 24, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Gaul, Thomas A., Sr. 79, of Lititz. August 21, 2023. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Hagens, Marvin F. 86, of Manheim. August 23, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Hartenstine, Eugene G., Jr. 81, husband of Rhonda L. (Reisinger) Hartenstine, of Lancaster. August 18, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Hauck, Robert 82, husband of Paulette (Kauffman) Hauck, of Lancaster. August 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hayward, David Cary 96, husband of Frances Crambert Hayward, of Lititz. August 15, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Holmes, Gail Lyn 79, wife of Robert M. Holmes. August 22, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Hoover, Leon G. 88, husband of Lois L. Hoover, of Farmersville. August 23, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Huber, Henry Glenn 90, husband of Ethel Mae (Randler) Huber, of Ronks. August 25, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
King, Lis 90, of Lancaster. August 19, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Longenecker, Charles 91, husband of Barbara Rutt Longenecker, of Lititz. August 21, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Martin, Sanford L. 77, formerly of Ephrata. August 25, 2023. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Mellors, Darren T. 52, husband of Jacqueline Mellors, of Lititz. August 25, 2023. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-626-2464
Mongilutz, Judith D. 82, of Lititz. August 16, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Ohrel, Mary A. 74, of Columbia. August 23, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Overly, Lee H. 90, husband of Lauraine (Miller) Overly, of New Holland. August 25, 2023. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Reimold, Edith Mae (Harnish) 89, formerly of Paradise. August 18, 2023. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Ressler, Betty L. Of Lancaster. August 16, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Reynolds, Karen E. 82, of Mount Joy. August 18, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Schwebel, Betty M. 94, formerly of Columbia. August 24, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Skiba, Mary Elizabeth 79, wife of Robert A. Skiba, of Lancaster. August 20, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Snyder, Susan Joyce (Emery) 88, of Lancaster County. August 13, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Stauffer, Chester 77, husband of Edna Lucille (Haldeman) Stauffer, of Lancaster, SC. August 18, 2023. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181
Steger, Rita H. (Hale) 67, wife of Keith T. Steger, of Reinholds. August 25, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Stouffer, Henry C. Jr. 97, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. August 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Styer, Gladys V. 98, of Lancaster. August 19, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Tomlinson, Kerri L. (Brumbach) 52, of Ephrata, companion of Duane Kreider. August 23, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Weaver, Larry E. 72, husband of Jody Kimmich Vatter Weaver, of Bausman. August 22, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Zimmerman, Ivan R., Sr. 94, of Ephrata. August 22, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472