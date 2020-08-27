Ackerman, Gloria E. (Knotwell) 92, of Adamstown. August 24, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Eby, Arthur E.,Jr. 79, formerly of Ephrata. August 24, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Fraim, Mary Susan 73, of Ephrata. August, 26, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hart, William Allen 57, formerly of Drumore. August 22, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Jones, Cynthia E. (Musser) August 8, 2020
Kellenberger, Richard Jay, Sr. 96, of Lancaster. August 23, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Koch, Robert J., Jr. 60, husband of Christine M. (Mulvenna), of Leola. August 24, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Miller, Warren G. 89, husband of Jane A. (Kemp) Miller, of Lititz. August 29, 2020. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 610-944-9900
Nolt, David S. 90, husband of Vera M. (Martin) Nolt, formerly on New Holland. August 25, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Overly, Harvey H. 93, husband of Barbara A. (Fitrer) Overly, formerly of Narvon. August 25, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Pope, William Lee 66, husband of Sandra (Smith) Pope, of Lancaster. August 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rylatt, John Anthony 89, of Mount Joy. August 21, 2020. Malpezzi Funeral Home, 717-697-4696
Shank, Edward R. 85, husband of Nancy S. (Smuck) Shank, of Elizabethtown. August 26, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
VanDeGrift, Dorothy Lou Mellinger 83, wife of Faren VanDeGrift, formerly of Leola. August 24, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833