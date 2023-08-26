Fisher, Samuel K. 11, son of Jacob S. and Rachel S. Stoltzfus Fisher, of Peach Bottom. August 25, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Haggerty, Michael P. 63, husband of Carol K. Haggerty, of Mountville. August 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Herr, Edward William, Jr. 78, husband of Pamela Herr, formerly of Lancaster. August 3, 2023. Daigle Funeral Home, 207-443-3061
Stoltzfus, Jacob B. 81, husband of Sara Ann Beiler, of Spring Mills. August 24, 2023. Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, 814-349-5623
Wilson, Lewis J., Jr. 74, Lancaster. August 17, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341