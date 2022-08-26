Anderson, Donald H. 98, of Edgewater Park, NJ. August 20, 2022.
Black, Lonny Lee 64, husband of Debra Black, of Mount Joy. August 22, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Bowie, Kathryn D. 75, wife of David J., of Elizabethtown. August 19, 2022.Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Bresnahan, Christina Wife of Steve. August 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Knox, Joseph C., Jr. 84, of Stevens. August 24, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Nolt, Mary P. 86, wife of Henry W. Nolt, of Lititz. August 24, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Reyes, Ricardo 35, of Mount Joy. August 20, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Rothwein, Joseph P. 84, husband of Mary Margaret Quirin Rothwein, of Gordonville. August 23, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Szymanski, Andrew Michael Husband of Dorothy (Dolly) Szymanski, of Lititz. August 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Teel, Virginia 86, of Hudson, FL. August 25, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Zimmerman, Richard G. 74, husband of Vera Mae (Martin) Zimmerman, of Lititz. August 24, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472