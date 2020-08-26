Ditzler, Carl S. 81, husband of Phyllis, of Ephrata. August 24, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Fonzi, Mary Louise 92, of Millersville. August 8, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hehnly, Alyssa E. 32, wife of David Hehnly, of Ephrata. February 24, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Kriner, Grace L. 87, of Columbia. August 23, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Lantz, James K. Infant son of Daniel and Emma King Lantz, of 326 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers. August 17, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Leid, George Burkholder 84 husband of Anna Zimmerman Leid, of Miller Valley Community, Kentucky. August 24, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Martin, Elmer E. 87, husband of Grace R. (Weaver) Martin, of Ephrata. August 24, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Martin, Verna N. 51, of Stevens. August 24, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-455-5122
Musser, Leroy S. 81, of Newmanstown. August 24, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Oliver, Avis Lane 91, wife of Richard, of New Holland. August 23, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Parker, Nancy Jean (Roberts) Keck 78, of Manheim. August 10, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Porta, Doris L. 68, of Mount Joy. August 25, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Stouffer, Thomas D. 76, husband of Deanna Jane (Walker) Stouffer, of Winchester, VA. August 23, 2020.
Szpara, Leonard L. 76, husband of Yvonne Mahig Szpara. August 21, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Zimmerman, Bonnie 63, wife of Marlin M. Zimmerman, of Richland. August 24, 2020. Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 717-866-4233