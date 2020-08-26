Ditzler, Carl S. 81, husband of Phyllis, of Ephrata. August 24, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Fonzi, Mary Louise 92, of Millersville. August 8, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Hehnly, Alyssa E. 32, wife of David Hehnly, of Ephrata. February 24, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Kriner, Grace L. 87, of Columbia. August 23, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Lantz, James K. Infant son of Daniel and Emma King Lantz, of 326 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers. August 17, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Leid, George Burkholder 84 husband of Anna Zimmerman Leid, of Miller Valley Community, Kentucky. August 24, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Martin, Elmer E. 87, husband of Grace R. (Weaver) Martin, of Ephrata. August 24, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Martin, Verna N. 51, of Stevens. August 24, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-455-5122

Musser, Leroy S. 81, of Newmanstown. August 24, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Oliver, Avis Lane 91, wife of Richard, of New Holland. August 23, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Parker, Nancy Jean (Roberts) Keck 78, of Manheim. August 10, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Porta, Doris L. 68, of Mount Joy. August 25, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Stouffer, Thomas D. 76, husband of Deanna Jane (Walker) Stouffer, of Winchester, VA. August 23, 2020.

Szpara, Leonard L. 76, husband of Yvonne Mahig Szpara. August 21, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Zimmerman, Bonnie 63, wife of Marlin M. Zimmerman, of Richland. August 24, 2020. Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 717-866-4233

