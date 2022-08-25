Adams, Frederick A. 57. August 21, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Capwell, Jared July 27, 2022.
Findley, Michael Lee Husband of Cynthia L. Findley, of Lancaster. August 22, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ko, Chan Sung Of Garden Spot Village. August 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
LaVigne, Linda Dianne 74, of Lititz. August 23, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Longwell, Linda 82, of Lancaster. August 24, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Martin, Rodney G. 50, husband of Regina K. (Martin) Martin, of East Earl. August 11, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Meck, L. Harold 93, of Ephrata. August 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Newswanger, Landis F. 85, of Mount Joy. August 23, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Small, Brandon Ray 36, of Millersville. August 21, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Stoltzfus, Leroy S. 77, of New Providence. August 24, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Tierney, Patricia L. 78, wife of George F. Tierney, Jr., of Quarryville. August 23, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272