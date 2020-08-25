Albright, Andrew C., Sr. 87, of Lancaster. August 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Alies, Alfy K. 55, husband of Eman Waswek, of Columbia. August 21, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Boyer, Robert S. 78, husband of Sally A. (Crouse) Boyer, of Denver. August 21, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Brown, Chester Samuel, Sr. 67, of Martic Township. August 23, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Carr, Richard N. 77, companion of Sue Hoover, of Lancaster. August 14, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Dirian, Helen Ella 93. August 22, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Drennen, Thomas Allen 76, husband of Patricia Hall Drennen, of Manheim. August 22, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Emes, Irvin L. 102, of Hershey. August 21, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Freeman, Theodore Jacob, Jr. 96, husband of Joyce Hall, of Willow Valley Communities. August 21, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Freidly, James I., Jr. 84, husband of Jacqueline A. (Wolf) Freidly, of Wagontown. August 17, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Gunzenhauser, Frances S. 76, of Columbia. August 23, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Hanna, Ashraf A. 52, husabnd of Aamal Elmessih, of Columbia. August 21, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Hartman, Samuel H., Jr. 88, husband of Deborah Koenig Hartman, of Lancaster. August 23, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Kochel, Lee H. 87, husband of Vera A. (Kurtz) Kochel, of Ephrata. August 23, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Mars, Julie B. 66, wife of Richard L. Mars, of Glenmoore. August 19, 2020. DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, 610-696-1181
Pursel, Richard C. 73, of Lancaster. August 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Stadler, George John 77, husband of Bernita Wardrop Stadler, of Lancaster. August 22, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Troelsch, Steven B. 66, husband of Sharon M. Wawrzyniak Troelsch, of Mount Joy. August 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Walton, Craig H. 69, husband of Virginia, formerly of Lancaster. August 8, 2020.
Weidman, Faye R. 93, of Elizabethtown. August 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Welton, Bailey Lynn 6, daughter of Nicole E. Chintala and Benjamin L. Welton, of Lancaster. August 19, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551