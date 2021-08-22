Bachman, Donald Nathan 62, of Strasburg. August 13, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Barto, Katherine Louise (Welker) 87, of Elizabethtown. August 16, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Binzen, William Wagner 76, husband of Fay E. Binzen, of Lititz. June 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bookamer, Donald Wesley 92, husband of Dororthy (Caldwell) Bookamer, of Akron. August 17, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Bookamer, Dorothy I. (Caldwell) 92, of Akron. August 20, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Bowman, Geraldine C. 91, of Pleasant View Retirement Community. August 13, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Coca, Darlene M. 79, of Mount Union. August 15, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
DiMaggio, Ippolito 73, husband of Maria A. Agrusa DiMaggio, of Lancaster. August 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fisher-Petersen, Barbara Gail 50, of Landisville. August 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Galvin, Dillon Michael 26, of Ephrata. August 17, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Garrett, Roy H. 94, of Willow Street. July 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Goguen, Dorothy L. 89, of Mount Joy. August 14, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Heistand, Stephen G. 68, of Mount Joy. August 17, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
High, Betty M. 84, wife of Samuel E. High, Jr., of Lititz. August 18, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Hoover, Pamela Sue 69, of Lancaster. August 15, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Kerlin, Frank K. 85, of Mount Joy. August 20, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
King, William K. 71, husband of Barbara A. (Weller) King, of New Holland. August 17, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Kloempken, Marcie Ann 85, of Elizabethtown. August 18, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kulp, Jeffrey N. 63, companion of Janet Mercer, of Winlock, WA. August 11, 2021.
McMinn, Doris Mae 75, of West Lampeter Twp. August 14, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Meyer, Carlos Frederick, Jr. 52, of Lancaster. August 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Morin, Sheryl J. 69, wife of Paul P. Morin, of Manheim. August 20, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Park, Thomas W. 67, formerly of Elizabethtown. July 27, 2021. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Patterson, William E. 92, husband of N. Jean Patterson, of Lititz. August 9, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Pizzolo, Pamela Faye 58, wife of Jonn Pizzolo, of Columbia. August 12, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Reifsnyder, Janice E. Hafer 81, of Pequea. August 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Roland, Lynn Kathleen 53, wife of Jeffrey Roland, of Peach Bottom. August 19, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Sherriff, Dorothy M. 85, wife of William J. Sherriff, of Lancaster. August 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Smith, Kelsey O. 89, husband of Frances Mae (Frey) Smith, of New Holland. August 19, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Thomas, Jane 76, of Kinzers. August 13, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Vasquez, Julia M. 43, of Lancaster. March 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661