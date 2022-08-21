Arnold, Marvin Lee 87, of St Anne’s Retirement Community. August 17, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Chuprinsky, Ignatious J., Jr. 94, husband of Leticia Zubillaga Chuprinsky, of Lancaster. August 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Clippinger, Linda L. 72, of Ephrata. August 20, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Cox, Patricia A. 70, wife of John R. Cox, of Lancaster. August 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ditzler, Richard B. 81, husband of Fern R. Ditzler, of Lititz. August 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Elser, Margaret A. 83, wife of John T. Elser, of Ephrata. August 17, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Fisher, David Edwin 97, husband of Suzanne Bellvile Fisher, of Shunk. August 4, 2022. Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, Inc., 570-673-3193

Garcia-Mendez, Rafael 60, of Lancaster. August 11, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Garling, Karl Ronald Of Willow Valley Retirement Community. August 6, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Getz, Beverly J. 62, of Lancaster. August 17 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Good, Joanne 74, of Manheim. August 17, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Hake, Esta E. 99, of Lancaster. August 12, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Heidig, Jessica Anne 46, wife of John R. Walk, of West Hempfield Township. August 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Hilton, George R. 53, husband of Lynn M. Detterline, of Ephrata. August 11, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593- 5967

Horn, Henry James 81, of Lancaster. August 2, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Houser, Dorothy (Black) 79, wife of Robert Houser, of Willow Street. August 17, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Huss, Dolores L. 91, of Lancaster. August 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Johnson, Betty Lou 80, of Willow Street. July 26, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Landis, Helen C. 99, of Gap. August 15, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Lazaravich, Anna C. 68, of Elizabethtown. August 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Lefever, Robert L. 76, of Lancaster. August 14, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Link, Gordon C. 81, husband of Jane (Allwein) Link , of Lancaster. August 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Lugo-Lazovitch, Darlene 40, wife of William R. Lazrovitch. July 31, 2022. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211

McElrath, Tina Louise 53, of Lancaster. August 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

McMullen, Robert W., Jr. 71, husband of Debra J. (Rineer) McMullen, of Quarryville. August 16, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Moore, Anna Mary 61, of Coatesville. August 13, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Myers, TyAnn 70, wife of Rodney Myers, of Mount Joy. August 15, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Owens, Benjamin J. 86, husband of Dorothy Mae (Wenrich) Owens, of Lancaster. August 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Pfrommer, Harry E., Jr. 92, of Lancaster. August 16, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Shaeffer, William F. Jr. Husband of Sandie Shaeffer, of Marietta. August 16, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Shank, John H. 88, husband of Nancy Aument Shank, of Manheim. August 19, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Sweigart, Marian Arlene 91, of Lancaster. August 18, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Tothero, Goldie M. 97, of Adamstown. August 14, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Weidman, Verna Marie 89, wife of Stanley Denlinger Weidman, of Millersville. August 15, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Woodley, Camille F. 83, of Columbia. August 17, 2022. Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 814-435-6500

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter