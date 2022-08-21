Arnold, Marvin Lee 87, of St Anne’s Retirement Community. August 17, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Chuprinsky, Ignatious J., Jr. 94, husband of Leticia Zubillaga Chuprinsky, of Lancaster. August 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Clippinger, Linda L. 72, of Ephrata. August 20, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Cox, Patricia A. 70, wife of John R. Cox, of Lancaster. August 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ditzler, Richard B. 81, husband of Fern R. Ditzler, of Lititz. August 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Elser, Margaret A. 83, wife of John T. Elser, of Ephrata. August 17, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Fisher, David Edwin 97, husband of Suzanne Bellvile Fisher, of Shunk. August 4, 2022. Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, Inc., 570-673-3193
Garcia-Mendez, Rafael 60, of Lancaster. August 11, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Garling, Karl Ronald Of Willow Valley Retirement Community. August 6, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Getz, Beverly J. 62, of Lancaster. August 17 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Good, Joanne 74, of Manheim. August 17, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hake, Esta E. 99, of Lancaster. August 12, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Heidig, Jessica Anne 46, wife of John R. Walk, of West Hempfield Township. August 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Hilton, George R. 53, husband of Lynn M. Detterline, of Ephrata. August 11, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593- 5967
Horn, Henry James 81, of Lancaster. August 2, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Houser, Dorothy (Black) 79, wife of Robert Houser, of Willow Street. August 17, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Huss, Dolores L. 91, of Lancaster. August 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Johnson, Betty Lou 80, of Willow Street. July 26, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Landis, Helen C. 99, of Gap. August 15, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Lazaravich, Anna C. 68, of Elizabethtown. August 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lefever, Robert L. 76, of Lancaster. August 14, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Link, Gordon C. 81, husband of Jane (Allwein) Link , of Lancaster. August 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Lugo-Lazovitch, Darlene 40, wife of William R. Lazrovitch. July 31, 2022. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211
McElrath, Tina Louise 53, of Lancaster. August 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McMullen, Robert W., Jr. 71, husband of Debra J. (Rineer) McMullen, of Quarryville. August 16, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Moore, Anna Mary 61, of Coatesville. August 13, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Myers, TyAnn 70, wife of Rodney Myers, of Mount Joy. August 15, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Owens, Benjamin J. 86, husband of Dorothy Mae (Wenrich) Owens, of Lancaster. August 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Pfrommer, Harry E., Jr. 92, of Lancaster. August 16, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Shaeffer, William F. Jr. Husband of Sandie Shaeffer, of Marietta. August 16, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Shank, John H. 88, husband of Nancy Aument Shank, of Manheim. August 19, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Sweigart, Marian Arlene 91, of Lancaster. August 18, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Tothero, Goldie M. 97, of Adamstown. August 14, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Weidman, Verna Marie 89, wife of Stanley Denlinger Weidman, of Millersville. August 15, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Woodley, Camille F. 83, of Columbia. August 17, 2022. Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 814-435-6500