Buckwalter, J. Quentin, Jr. 92, of Manheim. August 18, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Collins, Elmer F. 89, of Lancaster. August 18, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Gehman, Sylvan R., Sr. 75, Shirley A .Wise Gehman, of Ephrata. August 18, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Holmes, Elaine Marie 63, of Leola. August 19, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McCardell, James E. 86, of Leola. August 19, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stover, Richard L. 86, of Brownstown. August 18, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472