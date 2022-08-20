Blank, Jay Elam 11 months, son of Emanuel S. and Mary S. Smucker Blank, of 5844 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. August 18, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Brooks, Richard L., Sr. 86, husband of Gwendolyn D. (Arment) Brooks, of Conestoga. August 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Groff, Donald C. 92, of Quarryville. August 18, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hohenadel, Bradford Lyn 66, husband of Dawn M. Brosey Hohenadel, of Lugoff, SC. August 16, 2022. Powers Funeral Home, 803-408-8711
Showalter, Alverta S. 97, of Denver. August 19, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Thomson, Anna M. (Mann) 98, Ausgust 11, 2022. Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-0584
Werner, Ronald 82, husband of Joanne Werner, of New Holland. August 19, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444