Aynedjian, Grace Wife of Jack Aynedjian, of Willow Valley Communities. August 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Boyce, Nancy A. 84, wife of Melvin C. Boyce, Jr., of Quarryville. August 19, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Gephart, Joyce E. (Peris) 63. August 15, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Heimel, Barbara Cody 78, of East Lampeter Township. August 18, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hoover, Susanna N. Reiff 88, of East Earl. August 18, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Horst, James M. 73, husband of Sharon Horst, of Schaefferstown. August 15, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Kreider, Anna Mary (Martin) 80, wife of Roy W. Kreider, of Newmanstown. August 17, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Landeck, Helen 94, wife of Carl Landeck, Sr., of Wayne. August 16, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Lantz, James K. Newborn infant son of Daniel & Emma King Lantz, of Kinzers. August 17, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Leisey, Lorraine R. 90, of Lancaster. August 15, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
McMasters, Harry J. 83, of Reinholds . August 16, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Melendez, Luis Alberto Jr. 49. August 12, 2020. Kramer Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 801-872-4059
Miller, Charles P. 80, husband of Debra (Long) Miller, of Lancaster. August 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Curtis Q. 88, husband of Betty L. Miller, of Narvon. August 18, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Perez, Kenny Aponte 39 of Lancaster. August 15, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Sparrow-Coward, Melody Sanai Infant daughter of Malik Sparrow-Coward and Tamisha S. Rodriguez. August 16, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Wagner, Donna L. 65, of Denver. August 18, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Wert, Carl E. 92, of Elizabethtown. August 17, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543