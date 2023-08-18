Dowie, Anna E. 99, of Lititz. August 14, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Betty L. (Shellhamer) 95, of Manheim. August 8, 2023. Buma – Sargeant Funeral Home, 508-473-5511
Sauvé, Theodore A. 84, husband of Linda Webb Sauvé, of Lancaster. August 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Sheerer, Richard B. 72, husband of Linda K. Sheerer, of Leola. August 14, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sigman, Mary E. 81, of New Providence. August 11, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Witman, William David 71, husband of Melinda J. (Hartranft) Witman, of New Holland. August 12, 2023. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Wittel, Nancy F. 91, of Manheim. August 17, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341