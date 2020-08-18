Barnes, Gordon B. 75, husband of Diann L. (Cozad) Barnes, of New Holland. August 16, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Byers, Arthur J. 88, husband of Olive (Maloney) Byers, of Ronks. August 11, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Clayman, Helen 84, of Lancaster. August 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davis, James R. 62, husband of Sara A. Towner Davis, of Drumore. August 13, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Dougherty, Andrew M. 62, husband of Dorothy Flowers, of Lancaster. August 13, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Drescher, Tracy L. 51, wife of Charles E. Drescher, of Mount Joy. August 13, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Forbes, Gregory S. 55, of Newport. August 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fuhrman, Charles W. 67, husband of Bonnie, of Lancaster. August 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Graver, Ruby F. 82, wife of Horace E. Graver, of Quarryville. August 16, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Hisey, Stephen Earl 69, of Tucson, AZ. August 13, 2020.
Lefever, John A. 85, of Strasburg. August 14, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Longenecker, Alana Belle 74, of Ephrata. August 15, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Myers, Elwood W. 81, formerly of Manheim. August 14, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Nolt, John M. 91, of New Holland. August 16, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Ortiz, Cristobal 93, husband of Elisaida Ortiz, of Lancaster. August 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Reitz, Van Lee 73, husband of Martha (Wealand) Reitz, of Ephrata. August 15, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Rhineer, William J. 57, husband of Kelly L. Eckman Rhineer, of Quarryville. August 14, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Rohlf, Christine Anne 61, wife of William C. Rohlf, of Quarryville. August 15, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Shelly, Elam G. 91, of Mount Joy. August 17, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Sweigart, Mary Ann 71, wife of Charles Sweigart, Jr., of Lititz. August 16, 2020. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181