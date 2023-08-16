Cochran, James Thomas 87, husband of Eilene (Adkison) Cochran, of Little Britain. May 21, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Despard, Barbara Ann Brubaker 79, wife of Victor R. Despard III, of Lewes, DE. August 14, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Dodson, Thomas C. Of Lancaster. August 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gianopoulos, Nicholas C. 99, of Lancaster. August 13, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Glidden, Jean C. 91, of Lititz. August 15, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Graybill, Melvin M. 85, of Manheim. August 14, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Heidig-Hershey, Audrey 89. August 10, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hess, Vivian Irene 93, of Christiana. August 13, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Snyder, Marguerite Reverdy 92, of Willow Valley Communities. August 8, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Stoner, Marvin S. 79, of Quarryville. August 13, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Thompson, Gladys Ann 88, of Quarryville. August 6, 2023.
Umble, Vernon R. 90, husband of Mildred Landes Umble, formerly of White Oak Road, Christiana. August 14, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Weaver, Cameron Layne 21, of Lebanon. August 11, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Will, Ron L. 67, of Elizabethtown. April 4, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341