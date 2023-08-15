Bryson, Jack J. 88, of Willow Valley Communities. August 12, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Douglas, Gene C., Jr. 72, of Columbia. August 13, 2023. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Fisher, Lizzie S. 79, wife of Benjamin K. Fisher, of Centre Hall. August 13, 2023. Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, 814-349-5623

Graham, Dorothy R. 83, wife of Clair W. Graham, of Smoketown. August 11, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Hilton, Linda Louise 80, of Lititz. August 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Houseal, Elva L. 87, of Wrightsville. August 11, 2023. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-843-0216

Nolt, Irene M. 79, wife of William H. Nolt, of Stevens. August 12, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Swanson, Carrie Lynn (Stanesic) 56, of McKeesport. August 6, 2023.

Waltz, Larry Lee 77, husband of Susan Eshelman Waltz, of Columbia. August 12, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Wissler, Marjorie Ann 75, of Lancaster. August 9, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Newsletter