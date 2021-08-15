Adams, Betty M. 100, of Lancaster. August 12, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Barron, Tharon L., Jr. 58. August 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Beachler, Donald W. 87, husband of Nancy Beachler, of Bausman. July 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bowden, Matthew 28, of Mount Joy. August 12, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Cannon, Deborah Jeanne Of Columbia. August 9, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Coley, Cynthia A. 85, of Lancaster. August 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Cusick, Michael Sean 44. August 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Daub, Ronald G. 81, husband of Sandy (Schucker) Daub, of Lititz. August 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Deisley, Gloria J. 75, wife of Jere R. Deisley, of Lancaster. August 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gable, Anna Elizabeth 83, of Brethren Village. August 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Good, Betty L. 92. March 24, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Groff, Ryan A. 46, of Lower Windsor Township. August 12, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hall, Andrew C. 23, of Millersville. August 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Herr, Anna Jane 103, of Manheim. July 29, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Jackson, Tyler James 26, of Columbia. August 10, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Kinkaid, Sharon E. 53, of Marietta. August 11, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Knight, Richard D. 93, of Manheim. August 8, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lawrence, William L. 81, husband of Cheryl Lawrence, of Lititz. August 12, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Lorah, Elmo 91, of Ephrata. May 28, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Marrow, Joan Z. 92, of Lancaster. August 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McCarty, Betty J. 91, of Brethren Village. August 12, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Plank, Robert E., Sr. 94, of Lancaster. August 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Porter, Michael A. 61, of Lancaster. August 13, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Rollman, Robert Wellington 91, of Ephrata. January 3, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Rosado Santiago, Bernardo Luis 57, of Lancaster. August 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Ruof, Rita M. 84, formerly of Lancaster. September 8, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Russell, Sherrie August 13, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Scott, Joan Mary 86, of Lancaster. August 8, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Sedlak, Sarah Elizabeth 45, wife of David. August 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Slaugh, Gregory P. 58, of Pequea. August 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Smaling, Rose Marie Wolpert 91, of Columbia. August 7, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Stoltzfus, Dorothy Viola (Herr) 90, of Landis Homes, Lititz. August 7, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Strosser, John A., Jr. 81, husband of Pearl Rice, of Holtwood. August 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Sweeney, Edward M. 81, husband of Noreene (Lore) Sweeney, of Manor Township. August 3, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Tobias, Suzanne M. (Guidas) 86, of Elizabethtown. August 10, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Trachte, Byron W. 88, husband of Caryl. August 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Uyeda, Kazuko Tochigi Of Lancaster. August 6, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Weaver, Helen Flounlacker 97, of Lititz. August 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weaver, Lamar 91, of Ephrata. July 15, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Weaver, Lillian M. 90, wife of Lamar H. Weaver, of Ephrata. October 5, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Welty, Janet 91, of the Village of Eden. August 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
White, Elwood M. 79, husband of Margot Jane (Snyder) White, of The Villages, Florida. July 27, 2021.
Wike, Rodney D. 69, of Denver, companion of Patricia A. (Pirone) Wike. August 12, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909
Young, Robin M. 65, of Mountville. August 10, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513