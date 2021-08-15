Adams, Betty M. 100, of Lancaster. August 12, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Barron, Tharon L., Jr. 58. August 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Beachler, Donald W. 87, husband of Nancy Beachler, of Bausman. July 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bowden, Matthew 28, of Mount Joy. August 12, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Cannon, Deborah Jeanne Of Columbia. August 9, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Coley, Cynthia A. 85, of Lancaster. August 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Cusick, Michael Sean 44. August 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Daub, Ronald G. 81, husband of Sandy (Schucker) Daub, of Lititz. August 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Deisley, Gloria J. 75, wife of Jere R. Deisley, of Lancaster. August 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Gable, Anna Elizabeth 83, of Brethren Village. August 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Good, Betty L. 92. March 24, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Groff, Ryan A. 46, of Lower Windsor Township. August 12, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Hall, Andrew C. 23, of Millersville. August 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Herr, Anna Jane 103, of Manheim. July 29, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Jackson, Tyler James 26, of Columbia. August 10, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Kinkaid, Sharon E. 53, of Marietta. August 11, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Knight, Richard D. 93, of Manheim. August 8, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Lawrence, William L. 81, husband of Cheryl Lawrence, of Lititz. August 12, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

Lorah, Elmo 91, of Ephrata. May 28, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Marrow, Joan Z. 92, of Lancaster. August 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

McCarty, Betty J. 91, of Brethren Village. August 12, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Plank, Robert E., Sr. 94, of Lancaster. August 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Porter, Michael A. 61, of Lancaster. August 13, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Rollman, Robert Wellington 91, of Ephrata. January 3, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Rosado Santiago, Bernardo Luis 57, of Lancaster. August 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Ruof, Rita M. 84, formerly of Lancaster. September 8, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Russell, Sherrie August 13, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Scott, Joan Mary 86, of Lancaster. August 8, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Sedlak, Sarah Elizabeth 45, wife of David. August 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Slaugh, Gregory P. 58, of Pequea. August 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Smaling, Rose Marie Wolpert 91, of Columbia. August 7, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Stoltzfus, Dorothy Viola (Herr) 90, of Landis Homes, Lititz. August 7, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Strosser, John A., Jr. 81, husband of Pearl Rice, of Holtwood. August 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Sweeney, Edward M. 81, husband of Noreene (Lore) Sweeney, of Manor Township. August 3, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

Tobias, Suzanne M. (Guidas) 86, of Elizabethtown. August 10, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Trachte, Byron W. 88, husband of Caryl. August 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Uyeda, Kazuko Tochigi Of Lancaster. August 6, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Weaver, Helen Flounlacker 97, of Lititz. August 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Weaver, Lamar 91, of Ephrata. July 15, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Weaver, Lillian M. 90, wife of Lamar H. Weaver, of Ephrata. October 5, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Welty, Janet 91, of the Village of Eden. August 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

White, Elwood M. 79, husband of Margot Jane (Snyder) White, of The Villages, Florida. July 27, 2021.

Wike, Rodney D. 69, of Denver, companion of Patricia A. (Pirone) Wike. August 12, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909

Young, Robin M. 65, of Mountville. August 10, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

