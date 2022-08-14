Adams, Ellie Lewis III 96. August 2, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Barclay, David G. 76, husband of Gail L. (Gilchrist) Barclay, of Marietta. August 10, 2022. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Bergey, Steven M. 64, of Mountville. August 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Bonser, Dennis Joseph 80, husband of Lynne Kent Bonser, of Strasburg. August 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Boyer, Helen J. 85, of Ephrata. July 29, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Brady, Robert C. 80, of Marietta. August 10, 2022. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Brady, Virginia K. 90, of St. Ann’s Retirement Community. August 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Cornelia, David B. 88, formerly of Ronks, husband of Lynda Myers Cornelia. August 11, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Delemos, Georgie M. 97, of Masonic Village. August 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Drace, Tina L. 61, wife of Jamie L. Wilson, of Mount Joy. August 6, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-252-1313
Espenshade, John W. 72, husband of Joan Espenshade, of Lancaster. August 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Files, Sara C. 81, wife of Thomas R. Files, of Millersville. August 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Fox, Carl R. 90, husband of Elizabeth Altieri Fox, of Lancaster. August 6, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Frymyer, Romaine 95, of Lancaster. August 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Grant, Nancy Marie (Evans) 94, of Landis Homes, Lititz. August 9, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Heinsey, Rochelle E. 84, wife of Kenneth W. Heinsey, of Stevens. August 11, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909
Honaman, Eleanor Mae Robbins 91, wife of William Frederick Honaman, of Landis Homes. August 5, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Jacobs, Shirley Evelyn (Means) 87, of East Earl. August 10, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Kauffman, Nancy Lee 70, of Lancaster. August 12, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Latcheran, Mark Charles 51, husband of Tracy Toth-Latcheran, of Lititz. August 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Leed, Robert Eugene 84, of Columbia. August 3, 2022.
McDivitt, Rhoda Florence Of Lancaster. July 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mendez, Felix 94, of Lancaster. August 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Miller, Josephine M. (Dickel) 84, wife of Galen Howard Miller, of Honey Brook. August 8, 2022. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Netzley, Shirley A. 85, wife of Paul W. Netzley, Jr., of Stevens. August 10, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Oberly, Dolores J. 83, wife of Dale E. Oberly, of Ephrata. August 9, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Peifer, Sarah A. 88, of Lancaster. October 10, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Pennell, David M. Sr. 69, of Lancaster. July 29, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Plank , Gordon 81, formerly of New Holland. July 28, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Reed, Samuel W. 74, husband of Linda A. Reed, of Dunedin, FL. August 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ressler, Georgia C. 76, of Lititz. August 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shank, Jeffrey S. 53, of Willow Street. July 28, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Smith, Catherine A. 62, of Lititz. July 29, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Stevens, Edward A. 70, husband of Sharon (Deraclea) Stevens, of Lancaster. August 11, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stoltzfus, Marian Louise 64, of Lancaster. August 11, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stuccio, Joseph J. Husband of Sue LeGros Stuccio, of Willow Valley Communities. August 6, 2022. Graziano Funeral Home, 570-654-7831
Urban, Shirley Mae Of Lancaster. August 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Williams, Stephan E. 63, husband of Kimberly Sue Hall. August 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Woerth, E. Patricia (Sinclair) 88. August 11, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Yingst, Bryan Kelly 55, fiancé of Dawn Hershock. August 5, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900