Fritz, Pauline Mae 100, of Wrightsville. August 11, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Fulmer, LaFern J. 92, of Lancaster. August 10, 2020. The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-394-5300
Gebhard, Almeda M. 87, of Elizabethtown. August 12, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hartman, Gary Lynn 69, husband of Lauren Margaret Hartman (Leigh), of Lower Macungie. August 11, 2020. Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Inc., 610-433-2200
Heisey, Ruth V. 96, of Lancaster. August 12, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Herman, Marlin F. 82, husband of Belinda G. Gaskins Herman, of New Providence. August 12, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hollopeter, Barbara Jean 71, wife of Frederick Hollopeter, of Conestoga. August 12, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Lindsley, Theodore, Jr. 87, husband of Peg Lindsley, of Scottsdale, AZ. July 31, 2020. Messinger Mortuary, 480-945-9521
Martin, Anna Mae 81, formerly of Terre Hill. August 13, 2020. Eckenroth Homes for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Mullins, Barbara J. 86, of Manheim. August 12, 2020. Buch FuneralHome, Inc., 717-665-4341
Mummaw, Alvin Walker 92, of Columbia. August 12, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Ott, Robin B. 61, wife of Dieter Ott, of Elizabethtown. August 11, 2020. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270
Pleier, William E. 74, of East Earl. August 12, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227
Rodriguez, Padro Luis Lebron 59, companion of Elena Castilloveitia, of Lancaster. August 8, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Lancaster 717-393-1776
Rutt, Anna Mary 81, wife of Mervin G. Rutt, of Mt. Joy. August 11, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Sharpe, Stephen L. 59, husband of Susan (Sarik) Sharpe, of Lancaster. August 12, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Strube, Warner John 86, husband of Joanna Davies (Matz) Strube, of Willow Valley Communities. August 8, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Terry, Ruth E. 90, of Lancaster County. August 7, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Vega-Quinoñes, Julio 49, of Lancaster. August 12, 2020. The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-394-5300
Walker, Steve 68. August 9, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Witmer, Jeffrey A. 66, husband of Wanda (McComsey) Witmer, of Quarryville. August 11, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530