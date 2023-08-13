Bashore, Harvey D. 82, husband of Gladys (Keller) Bashore, of Lancaster. August 10, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Bossert, Lee A. 87, of Lancaster. August 6, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brown, Margaret Roseann 83, wife of Clyde E. Brown, Jr., of Lancaster. May 12, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Eckman, Jean S. 90, of Lancaster. July 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Eshleman, Robert P., Jr. 72, husband of Lois (Wenger). August 8, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Fisher, Alberta J. 80, wife of Carl Phil Fisher, of New Providence. August 7, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Frattarole, Frank D. 92, husband of Rachel (Tiracave) Frattarole, of Lancaster. July 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gillespie, T.C. 93, of Lancaster. August 10, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Groff, Ruth O. 88, of Lititz. August 9, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Hershey, Geraldine M. 85, of Manheim. August 11, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Herweh, John Edward 93, of Homestead Village, husband of Patricia Boone Herweh. August 9, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hirt, Joseph B. 93, husband of Dorothy (Doan) Hirt, of Landisville. August 2, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Horning, Jewell W., Jr. 102, resident of Willow Valley Manor North. August 6, 2023. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Humphreys, Elizabeth J. 89, of New Holland. August 10, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Kelso, William S., Jr. 76, of East Earl. August 9, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Kohler, Mary Ellen (Schuman) 94, of Palmyra. August 8, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Lawrence, Charles E., Sr. 69, husband of Gayle (Mehler) Lawrence, of Bainbridge. August 10, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
LeFever, Michael W. Of Trevose. July 29, 2023. Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc., (215) 968-8585
McDonnell, Paul R., Jr. 80, husband of Marie A. (Heiland) McDonnell. August 9, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Millisock, Harry L. 56, of Lancaster. August 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Myer, Marshall Walter 77, husband of Evelyn Jacobs Myer, of Lampeter. August 12, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Nolt, Andrew D. 49, companion of Shelley L. Mowery, of Kirkwood. August 11, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593- 5967
Patterson, Patrick 76, husband of Barbara (Risk) Patterson, of West Lampeter Township. July 27, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Price, Steven M. 70, husband of Sharon (Baumiller) Price, of Lancaster. August 7, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Reinert, Donald G. 92, husband of Janet, of New Holland. August 9, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Rohrer, Patsy A. 85, of Quarryville. July 20, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Sheaffer, Sylvia J. 69, of Lancaster. August 10, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Shimp, Ann D. 80, of New Providence. August 10, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Simione, Harry P. 84, husband of Bonita L. (Nauman) Simione, of Mount Joy. August 6, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Trego, Cynthia D. (West) 89, of Honey Brook. August 7, 2023. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Witmer, Barbara E. 89, of Fieldcrest Drive, Willow Street. August 12, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272