Beissel, Margaret L. 92, of Willow Street. August 9, 2022. Cremation Services of PA, 717-392-3900
Dyer, Brian K. 62, of East Petersburg. August 2, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Fichtner, Norma R. 93, of Quarryville. August 10, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Ketner, Mitchell R. 67, of Lititz. August 12, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Martin, Frances M. 90, formerly of East Earl. August 11, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Shaub, Geraldine F. (McCall) Of Willow Street. August 5, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Sheaffer, Anna J. 91, of Holtwood. August 11, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stoltzfus, Marian Louise 64, of Lancaster. August 11, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Studlack, Grace B. 82, wife of Forest Reinhart, Jr, of Millersville. August 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100