Arment, Emerson W. 75, of Narvon. August 9, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Buckwalter, Judy Wife of Charles Buckwalter, of Strasburg. August 6, 2021.Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Cornelius, Edward D. 78, husband of Alma Murry Cornelius, of Columbia. August 9, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Cresswell, Thomas George 92, of Lancaster. August 6, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Eager, Irene E. Creter 89, formerly of Quarryville, wife of Donald Eager. August 8, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Furnier, Jann 72, husband of Margie Furnier, of Lititz. August 8, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Good, Stacey L. 48. Wife of Mark Good. August 5, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Howdyshell, Eleanor 88, of Cornwall. August 9, 2021. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-6673
Justice, Lois V. (Gehman) 87, of Denver. August 9, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
King, John Lucas 7 months, son of Eli and Rebecca (Esh) King, of 216 Little Beaver Road, Strasburg. August 9, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Lembke, Ronda Sue 53, of Manheim. August 8, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lewis, Cherie Lynn 53, of Akron. August 4, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
McCurdy, Linette D. 56, wife of Dale McCurdy, of Lancaster. August 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Lester Allen 95, husband of Kitty Lou Winters Miller, of Hump Mountain, WV. August 7, 2021. Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors, 304-466-1179
Patterson, William E. 92, husband of N. Jean (Bradfield) Patterson, of Lititz. August 9, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Ratmoko, Janice L. 71, wife of Bambang Ratmoko, of Lancaster. August 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rios, Jewlian Antonio 29, of Lancaster. August 5, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Rivera, Sandra L. 65, of Lancaster. August 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Ruth, Michael J. 54, of Shillington. August 8, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Sanders, Maryella 92, of Lancaster. August 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shirk, Allan W. Husband of Ruth Ann (Wert) Shirk, of Lititz. July 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100