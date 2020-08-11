Barron, Robert L. 79, husband of Joyce A. (Stevens) Barron, of Holtwood. August 9, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Beiler, Sharon S. 68, of Lancaster. August 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Dalmas, Joni Fay 59, wife of Michael C. Dalmas, of New Holland. August 9, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Dodds, Lisa M. (Pavlovcic) 55, wife of W. Edward Dobbs, of Marietta. August 7, 2020. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614

Fryer, Donna Mellinger 84. August 8, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Hughes, David George Husband of Mary Ann Hoppe, formerly of Lancaster. August 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

King, Calvin Daniel 67, husband of Judy (Yoder) King, of 4725 White Oak Road, Harrison, Arkansas. July 21, 2020.

Miller, Gail P. 69, of Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. August 10, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Pannell, Doris Jean 90, formerly of New Providence. August 9, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Smidga, Nancy R. 73, of Lancaster. August 7, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Witman, Jaqueline L. 88, of Ephrata. August 10, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

