Bemis, Richard M. 84, husband of Jessie M. Marquart Bemis, of Lancaster. August 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eby, Earl Zimmerman 68, husband of Joyce (Sensenig) Eby, of Denver. August 7, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Hall, Richard L., Sr. 83, husband of Jeanne M. Danz Hall, of Schwanger Road, Elizabethtown. August 7, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hartranft, Larry L. 80, of Ephrata. August 4, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Lesher, Kathleen R. 73, wife of John M. Lesher, of Lancaster. August 7, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Strausser, Deborah Jean Edwards 55, wife of Randy Strausser, of East Earl. August 7, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Wenger, Ruth Naomi (Wenzel) 94, formerly of Richland. August 6, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588