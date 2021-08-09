Bender, Nelda M. 70, wife of Steven E. Bender, of Lancaster. August 6, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Finlayson, John L. Formerly of York, husband of Virginia Finlayson. August 3, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-843- 0216
Fisher, Henry F. 87, of 2964 Shiprock Road, Willow Street. August 8, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Frey, Adolf E. 85, of Quarryville. August 6, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Hull, James M. 73, husband of Margaret (Foehl) Hull, of Millersville. August 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Jackson, Louise R. 77, of Willow Street. August 6, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Kay, Sophie G. 71, wife of David A. Kay, of New Holland. August 6, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lefever, Nora Hershey 97. August 7, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Natal, Ruth D. 82, of Lancaster. August 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661