Audi, Diane (Wilkinson) 83, formerly of Johnstown. August 5, 2020. Frank Duca Funeral Home, 814-539-5634
Beiler, Sharon S. 68, of Lancaster. August 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Besecker, Helen Marie 86, of Lancaster. August 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Boyer, C. Ross, Jr. 78, husband of Kathe (Fisher) Boyer, of Manheim. August 5, 2020. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341
Bulleit, Betty Ann Finnegan 95, of Lititz. February 26, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Caldwell, Raymond 95, of Millersville. August 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Carter, Mark A. 59, husband of Tammy L. (Smith) Carter, of Bainbridge. June 28, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Dick, Wilmer Eugene 89, of Lancaster. April 19, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Dommel, Barbara Ann 78, formerly of Lancaster. July 30, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Eberly, Amos W. 90, formerly of Reinholds. August 6, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Flory, Walter Ray, Jr. 72, of Manheim, husband of Brenda E. Flory. August 7, 2020. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270
Gregg, Thomas Patrick Richard 73, of Lancaster. August 6, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Groff, Willis D., Jr. 83, husband of Janet I. Groff, of Lancaster. August 5, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Halsey, Mark 64, husband of Deborah Cone Halsey, of Manheim. August 4, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hambleton, Elizabeth Jane (Green) 85, of Lancaster. August 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hamor, Frederic W. 88, of Lancaster. July 29, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Harmes, Jeffrey C. 73, husband of Sophia A. Hart Harmes, of Mountville. June 4, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hart, Eleanor W. 100, of Ephrata. August 1, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Hutchison, Pauline Laverne 88, of Lancaster. August 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Kachel, Jeanne Delores Wife of wife of Richard Kachel. August 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kyle, James K. 73, husband of Kris, of Millersville. August 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Leister, Frances I. 90, of East Petersburg. August 3, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Miller, Cathy Lou (Tripp) 71, wife of Timothy C. Miller, of Millersville. J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 607-722-6923
Morales-Torres, Eugenio 33, of Columbia, companion of Marangelly Leon. July 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Moyer, Naomi K. 81, of StoneRidge. August 6, 2020. Grose Funeral Home, 717-866-4233
Nolt, Larry 65, husband of Lonnie (Bowman) Nolt, of Lancaster. June 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Paules, Harriet C. 99, of York. August 3, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Rogers, Raymond Charles Jr. 72, of Denver. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Schenke, Joanne (Kellenberger) 74, wife of Robert Schenke, of Lancaster. August 2, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Sensenig, Clayton David Stillborn son of Brock and Brooke (Byler) Sensenig, of Ephrata. August 6, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Sheesley, Mary L. 81, of Elizabethtown, wife of Donald E. Sheesley. August 7, 2020. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664- 2270
Shreiner, Robert L. 70, husband of Valerie (Leber) Shreiner, of Ephrata. August 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Simmons, Jay L. 90, husband of Janet L. (Baker) Simmons, of Lancaster. July 30, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Stoltzfus, Samuel H. 90, husband of Mary Ellen Brendle, of Terre Hill. April 1, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Testa, Joan 83, wife of Frank Testa, of Christiana. August 8, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Weaver, Beth Ann 65, wife of Jeffrey L. Weaver, of Ephrata. August 5, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wetzler, Robert C. 70, of Manheim. August 3, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Whitehead, Michael D. 57, of Gap. August 5, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551