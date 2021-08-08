Arce, Aurea 81, of Lancaster. August 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Baker, David L. 71, of Marietta. June 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Barnett, Thomas C. 44, of Washington Boro. August 5, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Bender, Becky A. 59, of Lancaster. August 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bickhart, Doris J. 85, wife of Larry W. Bickhart, of Ephrata. August 5, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Branstetter, Matthew L. August 4, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Buch, Harold W., Jr. Husband of Jean (Fox) Buch. August 5, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Campbell, Douglas Murray Husband of Mary Elizabeth Campbell, of Lancaster. July 30, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Candy, Paul R. 70, husband of Deborah A. (Thomas) Candy, of Manheim. July 7, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Cargill, Eileen M. 96, of Keystone Villa, Ephrata. December 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davis, Charles D. 56, of Lancaster. July 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Denlinger, Thomas G. 75. July 22, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Emery, Ethel V. 84, of Elizabethtown. July 24, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Fasnacht, Joseph T., Jr. 89, husband of Julianne (Herzog) Fasnacht, of New Oxford. August 4, 2021. Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-637-6259
Finlayson, John L. Formerly of York, husband of Virginia Finlayson. August 3, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-843- 0216
Forsha, James T. 91, husband of Regina (Mayer) Forsha, of Lititz. August 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gehr, Isabel Meloy 104, of Homestead Village, Lancaster. July 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gress, Patricia Faye 88, of Reinholds. August 5, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Groff, Raymond E. 81, husband of Mary (Shober) Groff, of Lititz. August 2, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Harnish, Ramona C. 63, wife of Les Harnish, of Washington Boro. July 29, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Heiland, Kathryn M. 97, of St. Anne’s Retirement Community. August 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hull, James M. 73, husband of Margaret (Foehl) Hull, of Millersville. August 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Keener, Sara A. 80, wife of James E. Keener, of Mount Joy. August 6, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Kline, James Mark 63, husband of Patrica Suzanne (Hauck) Kline, of Palmyra. July 27, 2021. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Kraut, Bobbi Jo Huber 55, of Jacksonville, FL. May 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kunkle, John K. 86, husband of Mary Lou (McLaughlin) Kunkle, of Lancaster. August 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lehman, Norbert A. 91, of West Lampeter Twp. August 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
McCardle, Mary E. (Weber) 95, of Lancaster. August 3, 2021. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 717-714-6033
Minjock, Eleanor Kathryn 68, wife of Joseph Albert Minjock, of Lititz. April 30, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Myers, Irene Lorraine (McGee) Of Lancaster. July 30, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Nissley, Roland Husband of Joyce (Lamparter) Nissley, formerly of Mt. Gretna. July 27, 2021. Thompson Funeral Chapel, 623-932-1780
Patches, Ruth M. 93, of Manheim. August 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Piosa, John M., Jr. 74, of East Hempfield Township. August 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Roth, Joan E. 80, of Lancaster. August 6, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Sanders, Sylvia M. (Galie) 65, wife of John D. Sanders, Jr., of Lancaster. July 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sensenig, Harold E. 67, of Hummelstown. August 1, 2021. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, 717-533-7700
Shirk, Allan W. Husband of Ruth Ann (Wert) Shirk, of Lititz. July 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Betty F. 95, of New Holland. August 1, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Smith, Stuart Pierce Husband of Paula (Van Artsdalen) Smith, of South Seaville, NJ. Radzieta Funeral Home, 609-465-7458
Templin, LeRoy Jr. 79, husband of Gloria J. Templin, of Elizabethtown. August 1, 2021. Weber Funeral Home, 610-434-9349