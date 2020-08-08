Birchall, Nora M. 91, previously of Lancaster. August 6, 2020. Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home, 814-623-6317
Cain, Myrtle G. 94, of Lancaster. August 5, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Cook, Lisa 53, wife of William Cook, of Lancaster. August 6, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hildebrand, Rachael L. 93, of Manheim. August 6, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Miller, Shirley Ann 75, of Coatesville. August 3, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Norgren, Margaret C. 97, of Willow Valley. August 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Pagan, Lysolette Roman 62, formerly of Lancaster. August 4, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
St. Denis, Sarah Jane 75, wife of Ernie St. Denis, of Mountville. August 3, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Stoner, Martha Denlinger 95, of Akron. August 2, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472