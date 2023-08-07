Bartch, Harry M. IV 51, of Lititz. August 4, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Brinton, Katherine Elizabeth Absher 57, wife of Scott Kerr Brinton, of Peach Bottom. August 4, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Eckert, Tanya M. 36, companion of Luis Wharton, of Lancaster. August 4, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Leinbach, Anne Elizabeth 80, of Ephrata. August 4, 2023. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Stauffer, Beatrice R. 91, of 1307 Apple St., Ephrata. August 4, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Stoltzfus, Annie B. Beiler 70, of 872 Mount Pleasant Road, Quarryville. August 6, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, Jacob M. 71, of 872 Mount Pleasant Road, Quarryville. August 6, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Vulgaris, Dolores Rose 85, wife of John Vulgaris, Jr., of Lancaster. August 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zook, Daniel E. 53, husband of Sadie F. Zook of 709 Pickle Hill Road, Fort Plain, NY. August 4, 2023. J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 315-858-1810