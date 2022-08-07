Barr, Robert (Rob) N. 68, husband of Kathy. July 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Bates, Rachael Ann 88, of Lancaster. July 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Boris, Kevin E. 54, of Columbia. August 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Boyer, Helen J. 85, of Ephrata. July 29, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Brandsema, Eric P. 78, husband of Dawn (Gelo) Brandsema, of Willow Street. August 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Cazad, Donald Lee 50, husband of Catherine E. Cazad, of Landisville. August 3, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Coward, Robert H. 73, of Lancaster. August 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Dyer, Brian K. 62, of East Petersburg. August 2, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Frady, Bobby Michael 54, husband of Dianne M. (Kauffman) Frady, of Marietta. July 31, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Gainer, Robert F. 74, husband of Kimberli Carter Gainer, of Columbia. August 3, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Greenig, Jeffrey R. 48, husband of Jeanne (Kauth) Greenig, of Mount Joy. August 2, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Harper, Peggy Ann 82, wife of Bobbie Poteau, of Lancaster. July 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Henny, Kenneth A. 61, of Rheems. August 3, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hess, Helen Suzanne Wife of Ken Hess. August 2, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hoffman, Samuel C. 65, of Lancaster. July 31, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Horn, Henry J. Of Lancaster. August 2, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kauffman, Robert H. 92, husband of Miriam I. (Stehman) Kauffman, of Landisville. August 5, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Kipp, Jean L. 82, of East Drumore Twp. August 4, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Kipp, Linda Lou 75, of Spring Grove. August 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Long, Porter E. 78, of Mountville. July 29, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Lynch, Richard Raymond 87. July 31, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Marshall, Karen Sue (Harr) Wife of David L. Marshall, of Lancaster. July 30, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Martin, Paul G. 76, husband of Anna Z. Hoover Martin, of Strick Road, Milton. August 5, 2022. Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., 570-649-5837
Matt, Anthony D. 58, of Warwick Township. July 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mattern, William P. Jr. 97, husband of Dorothy Mattern, of Masonic Village. Elizabethtown. August 3, 2022. Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-533-7700
McMahon-Wheeler, Ean 93, formerly of Trevose. July 29, 2022. Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel, Inc., 215-942-4700
Miller, Gerald A. 75, husband of Karen (Warfel) Miller, of Quarryville. July 29, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Moskal, Gary E. 69, of Denver, husband of Linda S. (Cantwell) Moskal. August 3, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Pirkey, Donald T. 88, formerly of Leola. July 27, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Price, Patricia A. 82, of Mount Joy. August 4, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Reeves, Robert Sims II 92, husband of Carol Huebsch Swallow Reeves, of Willow Valley Communities. July 28, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Reynolds, Melissa J. 54, wife of Thomas D. Reynolds, of Lancaster. August 4, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Savage, Judith Sherts Wife of Ronald W. Savage, of Lancaster. July 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Shoff, Jeffrey G. 73, of Marietta. August 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Smith, Matthew J. Of Lancaster. July 26, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Swavely, Robert 73, husband of Carolyn (Whitmer) Swavely, of Lancaster. August 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sweigart, Mary Hazel 94, of Leola. July 31, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Travis, Richard C. 90, of Lancaster. July 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ulrich, Craig Anthony 60, companion of Dana Peters, of Conestoga. July 30, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Walton, Robert F., Jr. 70, husband of Cathy (Enck) Walton, of Lancaster. August 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weaver, Charles H. 89, of Lancaster. August 1, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Weaver, D. Anne 88, wife of Glenn H. Weaver, of Blue Ball. January 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wolfe, Gregory Husband of Lydia Wennerholt Wolfe, of Lancaster. July 31, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Wolverton, Carolyn P. (Cestra) 79, wife of Raymond B. Wolverton, of Denver. July 27, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472