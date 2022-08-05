Ansel, Arlene H. 87, of Reamstown. August 3, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Choub, Lornn 89, of Lancaster. August 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eisemann, Mildred Irene July 28, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Mimm, Roger D. 79, of Quarryville. August 2, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Pries, James W. 75, formerly of Conestoga. August 3, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Stewart, Patricia A. 76, of Lancaster. August 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stoltzfus, Amos J. 88, husband of Fannie Stoltzfus, formerly of Lancaster. August 3, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Wissler, Janice E. 67, of Lititz. August 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100