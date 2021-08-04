Brubaker, Bertha W. 89, wife of Benjamin B. Brubaker, of Manheim. August 1, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Christman, Alice B. 91, formerly of Parkesburg. August 3, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, 610-593-5967
Dimeler, Claude, Jr. 72, of Elizabethtown. August 2, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Dull, Marie Hilton 95, of Brethren Village. August 2, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Fidler, E. Nathanael 51, husband of Michele (Castle) Fidler, of Manheim. July 31, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Groff, Gregory N. 76, husband of Stavroula (Michalopoulou) Groff, of Quarryville. July 28, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Hershey, Nicholas Grant 27, of Mount Joy. July 31, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Horein, Timothy Dee 69. July 29, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Kozik, Daniel E. 77, companion of Brenda Ott, of Ephrata. July 30, 2021. John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 610-372-4160
Lefever, Harold W. 80, husband of Nancy (Hoopes) Lefever, of New Providence. August 2, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Logan, Kevin Lee 36, husband of Shannon (Cole) Logan, of Ephrata. July 31, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Pacheco, Manuel Cordero 70, of Lancaster. August 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Patches, Ruth M. 93, of Manheim. August 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Ros, Martha Cecelia (Twardowski) Wife of Alberto P. Ros, of Lititz. August 2, 2021. Bean Funeral Homes, 610-376-1129
Seifried, Theodore E. 65, husband of Dawn Lynch Seifried, of Willow Street. July 30, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Slaton, Charlene C. 72, wife of W. Danny Slaton, of Manheim. July 22, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Souders, Alice L. 90, of Drumore. August 2, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Varner, Nathaniel F. 41, of East Petersburg. July 30, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Von Stetten, Brian D. 50, of Lititz. July 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100