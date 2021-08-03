Albert, Justin Michael 37, of Lancaster. July 28, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Appel, Dalin Charles 53. July 27, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Gossert, Mary Jane (Elmer) 89, July 31, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Greenleaf, Erick F. 62, of Lancaster. August 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Kasznay, Andrew J., Jr. 82, husband of Anne E., of Lancaster. August 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Martin, Patricia (Zelda) Wife of Tom Scullin, of Lancaster. July 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Metzger, Jay 71, of Lancaster. July 29, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Yorke, Goldie M. (Benson) 82, of New York City. August 1, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Zimmerman, Esther M. (Troxel) 88, of Ephrata. July 30, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472