Barr, Robert Norman 68, husband of Kathy Barr, of East Petersburg. July 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Dommell, Billee Hellen (White) 98, of Lancaster, companion of David Jordan. July 29, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Eck, Richard C. 88, husband of Bonnie Schmidt Eck, of Columbia. July 29, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Elko, Helen 92, of New Holland. August 1, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Fraser, Robert 92, formerly of Lancaster, husband of Patricia Shukis Fraser. July 27, 2022.

Hackenburg, Douglas W. 58, husband of Denise R. (Gill) Hackenburg, of Ephrata. July 30, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Kline, Ronald W. 88, husband of Suzanne L. (Kohr) Kline. July 28, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097

Moore, Gini Lou 47, wife of Juan David, Jr., of Lancaster. July 27, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Nolt, Melvin M. 88, formerly of Richland, husband of Jane S. (Kurtz) Nolt. July 30, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

Steeley, Delbert Lewis 85, husband of A. Elizabeth Steeley. July 28, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Weaver, Laura (Martin) 83, wife of Frank N. Weaver, of Narvon. July 31, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Wolfe, Gregory D. 75, husband of Lydia Wolfe, of Lancaster. July 31, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Zimmerman, Virginia M. 85 formerly of Mount Joy. July 31, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

