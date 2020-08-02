Albright, Larry 82, husband of Anne Albright, formerly of Lancaster. July 25, 2020. Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach, 772-999-5547
Arrowsmith, William P. 93, of Peach Bottom. March 10, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Bair, Annette Barbour 76, wife of Harold E. Bair, of New Holland. July 30, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Brunner, Mark F. 72, husband of Sandra L. (Good) Brunner, of New Providence. July 30, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Buch, F. Mervin 100, of Fairmount Homes. July 31, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Criss, Robert W. III 78, husband of Sheila L. Weidler Criss, of Lancaster. July 30, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Dormer, Cristene Sue 48, wife of Joseph M. Dormer, of Quarryville. April 12, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Dyer, Carroll R. 90, formerly of Christiana, husband of Patricia K. Dyer. July 31, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Elser, Bruce G. 64. June 22, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Espenshade, Sherwood Dale 78. July 29, 2020. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Gabler, Raymond G. 81, husband to Ruth E. (Spitz) Gabler, of Lancaster. July 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gillette, Jane 93, of Manheim Township. July 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Glassmyer, Timothy Allen 65, husband of Joan F. (Carey) Glassmyer, of Mount Joy. July 30, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gottschall, Samuel L. 65, partner of Dave Boas, of Lancaster. July 27, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Gress, Michael Z. 87, husband of Dolores Rineer Gress, of Gretna Springs, Manheim. July 28, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., 800-720-8221
Hamor, Frederic W. 88, of Lancaster. July 29, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Kreider, Chester Ray 64, of Washington Boro. July 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Lantz, Pat A. 86, of West Hempfield Township. July 30, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
LeFever, Sharon Broome 73, formerly of Lancaster. July 30, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Luker, Michael J., Sr. 43, husband of Megan Luker, of New Holland. July 23, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Mentch, Shirley A. 86, wife of Ronald W. Mentch, of Lancaster. July 28, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Miller, Steven G., Sr. 67, companion of Suzanne H. Miller, of Paradise. July 30, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Mitchell, George J. 69, of Lancaster. July 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mitchell, Mary M. 86, of Lititz. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Morales-Torres, Eugenio 33, of Lancaster. July 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Muehleisen, Dolores M. 88, of Lancaster. July 30, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Munro, Elisa Mosqueda (Gil) 87, wife of Kenneth Getz Munro, of Lancaster. July 30, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Negron, Gregorio 56, of Lititz. July 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nolt, Lavina S. (Martin) Burkholder 82, wife of Aaron W. Nolt, of Kutztown. July 31, 2020. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 610-683-8111
Pfautz, Betty A. (Pierce) 85, wife of Clyde R. Pfautz, Jr., of Reinholds. July 30, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Scheid, Henry J. Jr. 85, of Lancaster. July 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shaubach, Henry Jr. Husband of Phoebe (Musser) Shaubach, of the Buck. June 8, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Showalter, Sharon Baker 77, wife of Clayton H. Showalter, of Lititz. July 24, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Springborn, James Theodore 63, of Lancaster. May 23, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Sullivan, Kathleen T. 76. April 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Swarr, Brenda J. (White) 68, wife of Timothy M. Swarr, of Lancaster. July 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Tegtmeier, Frank D. 71, husband of Mary E. Carlson, of East Petersburg. July 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Valentine, Gregory Alexander 31, of Lancaster. December 3, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Victor, Marian L. 89, of Lititz. July 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Waak, John Michael 95, of Lancaster. July 25, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Wagner, Russel D. 95, of Lititz. July 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Watterson, Dennis L., Jr. 36, of Columbia. July 29, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Wolpert, Patrick 64, husband of Doris (Gerlach) Wolpert, of Mesa, Arizona. July 18, 2020.
Work, Travis R. 34, of Lancaster. July 30, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Ziegler, Ruth B. July 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661