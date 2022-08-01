Bolster, Elizabeth C. 94, of Lancaster. July 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Burkhart, E. Christine 81, wife of Leroy H. Burkhart, of Mount Joy. July 12, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Creighton, Thomas C.B. II 77, husband of Sandra Wunderlich Creighton, of Manheim. July 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Daily, Thomas W. III 71, of Willow Street, husband of Eileen Daily. July 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-6400
Fisher, Caleb Emanuel 9, son of Mervin J. and Malinda King Fisher, of 227A Osceola Mill Rd., Gordonville. July 29, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hall, Donald F. Jr. 74, husband of Julie Spencer Hall, of Manheim. July 28, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Herr, Melvin G. 93, of Lititz. July 26, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Houck, Annette M. 84, wife of Kenneth M. Houck, of Honey Brook. July 30, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Huboky, Matthew Joseph 68, of Landisville. July 27, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Kubala, Phyllis E. 75, of Lancaster. July 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Lorah, Margaret A. 97, formerly of Denver. July 27, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Rotenberry, Roger Dale 73, husband of Judy Lane Rotenberry, of Kinzers. July 28, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Stoltzfus, Katie Ann 36, wife of Amos F. Stoltzfus, of 808 Goram Road, Brogue. July 29, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, Levi F. Infant son of Amos and Annie Fisher Stoltzfus, of 141 Rose Hill Rd., Ephrata. July 29, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stoltzfus, Mary Etta 14, daughter of Katie Ann and Amos F. Stoltzfus, of 808 Goram Road, Brogue. July 29, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, Naomi Rose 7, daughter of Katie Ann and Amos F. Stoltzfus, of 808 Goram Road, Brogue. July 29, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967