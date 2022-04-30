Kleinz, Dennis J. 76, of Kirkwood. April 22, 2022. Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Mast, Eli R. 85, husband of Lydia Borkholder Mast, of Ronks. April 29, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
McBride, Jennie E. 89, of Lancaster. April 25, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Smeltz, Gladys P. 100, of Luther Acres. April 27, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Wenger, Leon J. 86, husband of Lorraine (Bollinger) Wenger, of Ephrata. April 27, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472